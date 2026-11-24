Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

New Generation Movement leader Shaswar Abdalwahid on Tuesday called on political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) to set aside their differences and hold an urgent meeting to coordinate a response to Baghdad's recent decisions on border crossings and oil exports.

In a statement, Abdalwahid warned that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's orders to place all KRI border crossings under federal authority and give the federal Oil Ministry exclusive authority to issue oil and petroleum-product export permits would strengthen Baghdad's authority and weaken the foundations of Iraq's federal system.

He argued that political disputes should not justify violating the constitution, reducing the KRI's powers, or diminishing the Kurds' standing in Iraq's political system. Abdalwahid also urged the federal government to reconsider its decisions in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), maintaining that oil and gas management was a shared constitutional responsibility.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Parliament Deputy Speaker Farhad Al-Atroshi said coordination between Baghdad and Erbil was continuing, with progress in negotiations and technical committee work. He said the Kurdish people had constitutional rights and called for resolving outstanding disputes between the federal government and the KRG through dialogue based on the constitution and existing political agreements.

Read more: Baghdad-Erbil budget dispute: What obstructs a deal?