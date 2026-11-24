Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework on Tuesday backed Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's measures against corruption and oil smuggling, while calling for outstanding disputes between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region (KRI) to be resolved through dialogue.

“The decisions protect national wealth and strengthen state authority and the rule of law,” the alliance said in a statement, describing them as an important step toward safeguarding public funds and holding those responsible to account. It urged judicial and oversight bodies to complete the investigations within the legal framework and ensure that no party or figure escapes accountability.

The alliance also said that natural resources and border crossings must be managed in line with the constitution and the laws in force, adding that disputes between Baghdad and Erbil should be settled in a way that guarantees constitutional rights and preserves the unity of national decision-making.

Al-Zaidi issued the decisions on Tuesday following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Under them, the Iraqi Border Ports Authority will take over all crossings in the KRI, and no crude or petroleum products may be exported without approval from the federal Oil Ministry. The ministry will also manage its fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala provinces that lie outside federal security control.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) issued a joint statement against them. “The KRI has never asked for more than its constitutional rights, which have been repeatedly violated over the years,” the parties said, insisting that any decision taken against the KRI outside it would be unconstitutional, and that unilateral decisions do not serve Iraq's security and stability.