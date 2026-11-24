Shafaq News- Erbil

Two camps belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) came under missile attack in Erbil province on Tuesday, senior party official Karim Parweizi told Shafaq News.

Parweizi said one missile struck Azadi camp in Koya district and another struck Jezhnikan camp in Baharka, north of Erbil. The strikes caused property damage, and no one was injured.

Parweizi said he expected further attacks on the camps and gave no further details.