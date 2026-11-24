Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s (KRI) Parliament leadership called on Tuesday for Baghdad and Erbil to ease tensions and hold direct talks after the federal government issued directives on Kurdistan’s border crossings and oil exports.

In a statement, parliament’s leadership said an announcement by the spokesperson for Iraq’s armed forces violated KRI’s constitutional rights. It said the 2005 constitution recognized the Kurdistan Region as a federal region with legislative, executive and judicial powers.

The leadership warned that unilateral measures could deepen disputes and threaten security and stability. It urged federal institutions to resolve outstanding issues through direct talks and the procedures set out in the constitution.

It also welcomed efforts to combat corruption and prevent violations of the law, “provided they comply with the constitution and existing laws and are coordinated with the relevant authorities.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi directed federal authorities on Tuesday to assume control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and required federal Oil Ministry approval for exports of crude oil and petroleum products. The directives followed an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company.