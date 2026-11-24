Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone struck the Iranian Kurdish opposition’s Azadi camp in Erbil province on Tuesday, minutes after a missile hit the camp, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source said it was unclear whether anyone was killed or injured in the drone strike on the camp in Koya district.

Earlier, one missile hit Azadi camp, and another hit Jezhnikan camp in Baharka, north of Erbil. The strikes damaged property but injured no one.