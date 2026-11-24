Shafaq News- Baghdad

Major General Hassan Kadhim Obeid will replace Lieutenant General Omar Al-Waeli as head of Iraq's Border Ports Commission, a source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Obeid previously served as police chief of Al-Muthanna province, according to the source.

The appointment followed Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's review of an investigative committee report on oil and petroleum-product smuggling at the North Oil Company in Kirkuk province.

Read more: Al-Zaidi sacks officials over oil smuggling, orders control of Kurdistan crossings