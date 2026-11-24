Shafaq News- Tehran

Three ships continued their voyages after unidentified projectiles struck them as they sailed east through the Strait of Hormuz, UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday, and all crew members were accounted for.

20261124 UKMTO WARNING 221-26 Click here for details ⤵️ https://t.co/owVrVTBT5J #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/TcmqzlwopY — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 24, 2026

In two statements on Tuesday, the naval branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said four oil tankers violating navigation rules had hit mines, causing explosions and fires. The navy placed one incident near the strait’s southern shore and the other three to the east.

Iran will hold no talks with Washington until its seven conditions are met, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday. The conditions include lifting US sanctions and the naval blockade, as well as arrangements for navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media.

Army chief Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami called for tighter restrictions on passage through the strait each day until those conditions are met.