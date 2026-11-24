Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered the dismissal and suspension of senior security and government officials and directed federal authorities to assume control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), following an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company.

Administrative And Disciplinary Measures

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a post held by the PM, revealed that Al-Zaidi had relieved the chairman of the Border Ports Commission of his position and dismissed Kirkuk’s operations and police commanders for failing to follow up on petroleum product smuggling.

The decisions also included removing the First Energy Police Brigade commander, his deputy, and the brigade’s intelligence and checkpoints division directors, as well as the director of the Kirkuk Inspection Department of the State Company for Petroleum Products Distribution. Kirkuk’s directors of national security and national intelligence received disciplinary reprimands.

Al-Zaidi suspended the North Oil Company’s director general and his deputies, along with the directors general of Industrial Development and the State Company for Mining Industries, pending the completion of investigations by the Federal Commission of Integrity (COI). The North Oil Company’s former director general was also referred for investigation.

Judicial Investigations

The prime minister ordered the referral of the case files and identified violations to the judiciary, tasking the COI with auditing petroleum product sales contracts between the North Oil Company and other companies, including Al-Mihwar Al-Fiddi (Silver Axis), and verifying whether crude oil quantities supplied to the Bazian and KAR refineries matched those received.

The investigations will also cover alleged negligence and oversight failures at the North Oil Company, industrial licenses, companies implicated in the waste of public funds, and payments to civilian pipeline guards who, according to Al-Numan, were not present on the ground.

The commission will examine violations involving the absence of laboratory testing and determine the quantities of petroleum products exported through the Kurdistan Region’s border crossings, presenting its findings to the judge of the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Investigation Court.

Federal Oversight And Border Control

Al-Zaidi instructed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) not to authorize crude oil or petroleum product exports except through the federal Oil Ministry to prevent overlapping jurisdictions.

The Border Ports Commission will assume control of Kurdistan’s crossings, while the Oil Ministry will manage all ministry-owned oil fields within the administrative boundaries of Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Nineveh provinces that fall under the KRI’s security authority.

The measures mandate the closure of all unofficial crossings along Iraq’s international borders and informal routes connecting the four provinces with the Kurdistan Region. The Energy Police Directorate will secure all oil fields and monitor them using surveillance cameras.

Oil Monitoring And Regulatory Measures

Al-Zaidi ordered the establishment of a national digital system to monitor oil pipelines and detect smuggling, the installation of electronic meters at all operational oil wells nationwide, and the introduction of a unified mechanism regulating petroleum product movements between provinces and through border crossings.

Inspection areas staffed by personnel from the Oil Ministry, Energy Police, and National Security Service, along with laboratories for testing petroleum products, will be established at checkpoints leading into Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, and Duhok.

The Ministry of Industry and Minerals was also instructed to relocate all oxidized asphalt and naphtha plants operating outside federal security control in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Nineveh to other locations within their respective provinces within six months.

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