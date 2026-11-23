Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is considering dismissing Oil Minister Basim Al-Abadi over alleged oil theft and smuggling operations uncovered across several provinces, an informed source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Al-Zaidi is discussing the minister's removal with his inner circle over his “failure to detect or take action” against the operations, the source explained.

Recent security raids in Basra, Dhi Qar, Al-Muthanna, Nineveh, and Najaf have uncovered illegal pipelines, oil tankers, and storage facilities, resulting in arrests that included members of security agencies, according to official statements and investigations. One of the most prominent cases emerged in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), in Babil province, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah faction, where Iraqi forces began operating under a new unified command last week as the group initiated a phased withdrawal.

Read more: Jurf Al-Sakhr: Kataib Hezbollah leaves on its own timetable

The source also disclosed that Al-Zaidi is considering abolishing the Oil Ministry and merging it with the Electricity Ministry to establish a Ministry of Energy, headed by current Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Waheeb. The proposal has reportedly received support from some leaders of the Coordination Framework, an alliance of predominantly Shiite political forces, but has faced objections from former PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, leader of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, whose bloc holds the Oil Ministry portfolio.

Earlier this month, another informed source revealed that the government was coordinating with the political parties that nominated the two ministers to develop arrangements for maintaining electricity supplies and oil exports under the proposed merger. Discussions remained preliminary, with any agreement dependent on domestic and regional developments, particularly the oil-smuggling dispute in Jurf Al-Sakhr and the regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.