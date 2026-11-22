Shafaq News

Iraqi forces began operating under a new unified command in Jurf Al-Sakhr on Friday, as Kataib Hezbollah started a phased withdrawal that will leave some of its fighters inside its longtime stronghold. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi secured federal command over the district, while the faction secured a timetable it negotiated itself.

The arrangement went public at a press conference inside the new headquarters, hours after it began operating at 6 a.m. local time. Yasser Al-Issawi, deputy chief of staff for operations of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite armed groups incorporated into Iraq's security apparatus and paid from the federal budget, said Brigades 45, 46 and 47, affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, were an integral part of the force and had joined the headquarters on the orders of the commander-in-chief, a post held by the prime minister.

"Let every voice that sought to sow discord among brothers fall silent," Al-Issawi said, flanked by Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell, and Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief.

The faction had begun to stand down a day earlier. Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi ordered his fighters off a period of heightened alert and pledged to settle differences with Al-Zaidi through "private channels." In the same statement, he told them to keep strengthening their military capabilities, upgrading equipment and sharpening combat readiness through specialized training. The two statements describe a de-escalation on the faction's terms, not the exit Baghdad had first demanded.

The United States has designated Kataib Hezbollah a terrorist organization since 2009. The group has dominated Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr, since ISIS was driven from the area in 2014. Access to the farming district in northern Babil province has been heavily restricted ever since, and thousands of displaced families still cannot return.

Washington wants Iran-aligned factions brought firmly under state authority, and Tehran intervened to keep the standoff with one of its closest Iraqi partners from turning into an armed clash. The Shiite political forces that brought Al-Zaidi's government to power have themselves been divided over how far he should push.

The crisis began with oil. A confidential intelligence report obtained by Shafaq News documented five years of activity consistent with illegal oil extraction near pipelines in the district. Babil's governor, who had called the allegations "shameful," resigned on November 12. Two days later, Al-Zaidi dismissed nine officials, including the province's police chief and the director of the Oil Ministry's Oil Pipelines Company, and referred suspects to the judiciary. Ali Nuhair, a member of parliament's Security and Defense Committee, told Shafaq News he estimated that up to 900,000 liters could be smuggled from the area daily. Kataib Hezbollah rejects the findings as "fabricated," and its official Abu Talib Al-Saeedi has described the sites inspectors cited as primitive, abandoned workshops.

Read more: Jurf Al-Sakhr renaming remains unresolved in federal records

From Ultimatum To Compromise

Al-Zaidi gave the faction until 8:00 p.m. on November 20 to hand over security, and government forces massed around the district. On Monday, he walked out of a tense meeting with leaders of the Coordination Framework, the ruling alliance of Shiite parties, after insisting that the factions give up Jurf Al-Sakhr or face military intervention. The next day, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said the prime minister was determined to remove any group disrupting the area.

Kataib Hezbollah answered with defiance and restraint at once. Al-Saeedi told AFP that withdrawal would not happen "not even over our dead bodies," while describing a fight with government forces as a "distant dream." A Shafaq News crew that day documented the group's fighters at entrances and security positions across the district.

A three-member committee made up of Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri, PMF Chairman Falih Al-Fayyadh and PMF Chief of Staff Abdul Aziz Al-Mohammadawi, known as Abu Fadak, carried settlement terms to the faction. A Coordination Framework source told Shafaq News the proposals envisaged moving most Kataib Hezbollah brigades toward the Syrian border and replacing them with other PMF formations, while some of the group's commanders and fighters stayed at designated points. Badr MP Mukhtar Al-Moussawi told Shafaq News his party did not object to regular forces entering the district, provided PMF formations were part of the replacement force.

The talks stalled on Wednesday because Kataib Hezbollah rejected some terms and Al-Zaidi rejected others, according to a political source. A day later, security officials told Shafaq News that senior Shiite political leaders had brokered a compromise.

What Baghdad Gained

Thursday's order placed the new headquarters under Federal Police command, led by Lt. Gen. Ahmed Hatem Hamid. It brings together an army brigade, a Federal Police brigade, PMF formations and an Energy Police regiment assigned to the oil pipeline. Its authority runs across the district's administrative boundaries, in coordination with Babil Police and the Karbala, Al-Anbar and Baghdad operations commands. Sources inside the district said a Counter-Terrorism Service brigade also entered. Earlier, official information said the command would include two PMF brigades.

More than 30% of Kataib Hezbollah's fighters had moved out by Sunday, sources inside Jurf Al-Sakhr told Shafaq News. One source said the phased withdrawal could continue for several months, longer than the shorter timetable publicly outlined by Iraqi security officials. He called reports of a full withdrawal inaccurate. “Most fighters of Brigades 45, 46 and 47 remain in the district, repositioned near two military manufacturing facilities, Hittin and Al-Askari, and around the village of Al-Bahbahani, in deployments shared with government units.”

The faction's arsenal accounts for the slow pace. Moving it takes time and effort, the source said, and its destination is Al-Qaim, a town in western Al-Anbar province on Iraq's border with Syria. That matches the redeployment envisaged in the earlier proposals, now stretched over months, and some designated units will stay behind alongside state forces.

Another source described the entry of state forces into Kataib Hezbollah's strategic positions as tacit acceptance that the commander-in-chief now manages the faction's weapons, a step that strengthens the government's plan to bring arms under state control. The faction, for its part, sets the speed of its own exit and keeps a foothold in the district. The new command may change who controls Jurf Al-Sakhr, or it may only reorganize forces that were on the state's books all along.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhrremains beyond Baghdad's full control

Washington's Demand

A US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that Washington expects Al-Zaidi's government to hold "Iran-aligned militias" accountable for "violent and destabilizing" activities across Iraq and the region. The spokesperson accused those groups of "undermining Iraqi sovereignty" and diverting national resources through corruption for their own benefit and Tehran's.

Thomas Warrick, a former official at the US State Department and Department of Homeland Security, said Washington wants to see Al-Zaidi bring all “militia” forces firmly under his command. On the oil revenues, he said the breaches of Iraqi law were clear. "This is not a close call," he told Shafaq News, arguing that Iraq's Constitution and laws give the prime minister authority to pursue those who profited illegally.

The new command and the withdrawal that followed give Baghdad something it can present as progress toward state authority. Effective operational control is another matter, and a timetable measured in months, set partly by the faction itself, will decide it.

Accountability also remains unresolved. Officials have been dismissed, and suspects referred to the judiciary, but final judicial responsibility for the alleged smuggling has yet to be established.

Tehran's Stake

Iran intervened through Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani. Political sources told Shafaq News that he arrived after Iraqi mediation failed, on a mission from Iran's supreme leader to prevent an armed clash. On Thursday, the faction-affiliated platform Kaf reported "positive" talks involving Qaani, Al-Hamidawi, Al-Amiri and Al-Fayyadh. Al-Hamidawi's stand-down order came the same day.

Iranian analyst Saeed Shahroudi told Shafaq News that the United States was interfering in Iraqi decision-making. He pointed to US President Donald Trump's opposition to Nouri Al-Maliki's return as prime minister and to threats that he said accompanied that position. “Iran does not support uncontrolled weapons,” Shahroudi said, adding that the factions' decision to keep their arms is theirs alone and not an Iranian demand, and Tehran will back any decision that has Iraqi national consensus behind it. In his account, the factions fear attacks by the United States, Israel and other regional actors, and believe they need to keep part of their arsenal to support Iraqi government forces if the country comes under attack.

Tehran has not publicly demanded that Kataib Hezbollah keep its weapons or territory, yet the compromise lets the faction move both on a schedule it negotiated, while part of its force stays in Jurf Al-Sakhr under a state-led command. It also reflects the limits set inside the Coordination Framework, where Badr insisted that PMF formations remain part of any replacement force.

The fear of external attack has a recent basis. In February, airstrikes on PMF positions in Jurf Al-Sakhr killed two members, and Kataib Hezbollah blamed Washington. With the US-Iran confrontation continuing and Washington blockading Iranian ports, avoiding an intra-Shiite clash in Iraq also served Tehran's interests. Iranian officials have not said publicly that preserving Kataib Hezbollah's position in Jurf Al-Sakhr was a condition of the settlement.

Al-Issawi gave Baghdad's official reading on Friday: the brigades are state forces taking orders from the commander-in-chief. Over the coming months, the faction's move to Al-Qaim, a border district where US strikes have hit Kataib Hezbollah before, will put that reading on the record. The units left behind, control of the pipelines, the smuggling cases and the displaced families still waiting to return will show whether Baghdad has truly taken Jurf Al-Sakhr back, or simply negotiated a slower transfer of power.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.