Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq has increased crude oil volumes allocated for export through the Kirkuk export system to about 250,000 barrels per day, up from roughly 225,000 barrels, a source at the state-run North Oil Company told Shafaq News on Monday.

The increase resulted from higher volumes of oil transported from fields in Basra, southern Iraq, with part of the crude moved by tanker trucks to the export system. Pumping and transportation operations remain steady, the source added.

Crude production from Kirkuk fields currently allocated for export stands at about 180,000 barrels per day, while additional volumes come from oil fields in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is supplying about 70,000 barrels per day, bringing total volumes flowing through the export system to around 250,000 barrels per day, with additional oil supplied from other fields.

The crude is transported through the main export pipeline from the Saralu station through Turkish territory to the port of Ceyhan, where it is prepared for shipment to international markets. “The storage tanks at the port have reached capacity.”

Baghdad oil authorities and the KRG continue to coordinate production, transportation and export volumes to maintain the flow of crude through the export system, the source noted.