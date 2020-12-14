Baghdad-Erbil negotiations are making a headway, MP says

Shafaq News / The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, confirmed on Monday that Kurdistan Region had exhibited its willingness to fulfill its constitutional obligations towards the federal government, indicating that negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil have led to a good rapprochement to resolve disputes.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Al-Haddad said that Kurdistan Region had expressed its full readiness to implement its constitutional obligations towards the federal government in exchange for the latter's recognition for all its legal and constitutional obligations towards the region.

Al-Haddad added, "negotiations are underway. The two parties are very close to the agreement and mutual understanding. We hope to reach practical solutions within the framework of a fair agreement between Erbil and Baghdad which serves the supreme national interest."