Senior official reveals the Baghdad-Erbil coordination centers' mechanism of work

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Kurdistan's Ministry of Peshmerga, Jabar Yawar, disclosed the mechanism of the security cooperation Between Baghdad and Erbil in the disputed territories.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Yawar said, "the coordination centers were formed two months ago. Two major centers were established: the first is in Erbil and the second in the headquarters of the Baghdad Operations Command in the Iraqi capital. In addition, four minor centers were formed in each of Diyala (Khanaqin), Kirkuk (al-Kiwan camp), Mosul (al-Hasakeh camp), and in Makhmour."

"A meeting was held between the supreme committee for the coordination of security and military action in the Ministry of Peshmerga and its Iraqi counterpart. The meeting agreed to set personnel and authority for control and command."

"Official commands will be issued from both sides to organize the work of the officers of each center. They will have the authority to gear and devise joint operations between the Army and Peshmerga forces to track and pursue ISIS terrorists from Diyala to Kafri and Tuz Khurmato, among other powers."

"According to the security agreement, the Peshmerga forces will not be reemployed. They will be stationed in its points along the borders with Syria and Iran."

Yawar said that two joint brigades from the Peshmerga and the Army will be formed. "The two brigades will be affiliated with the Joint Operations Command in terms of administration and Command."

"Each brigade will be composed of units from the Peshmerga and the Army, half for each. They will be employed along with the territory from Diyala, Kafri, Tuz Khurmato, to Kirkuk to close all the gaps in the security line of the Iraqi army and take down ISIS cells and prevent it from waging terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces."

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Peshmerga denied any political hurdles holding back the establishment of these centers.

"We do not have any relation to political issues. Our duty is purely security. We move to eliminate ISIS movements and help return the people who left their villages because of ISIS wrath to their homeland."