Shafaq News

Iraq national football team coach Graham Arnold on Tuesday said that since he took charge, Iraq has conceded nearly all its goals from the 60th minute onward, a pattern he attributed to fatigue among domestic league players.

In an interview with Football360, the Australian coach said his staff had shown the figures to Iraq Football Association president Younis Mahmoud at their November 20 meeting in Baghdad after the Basra tournament. With time for only two tactical sessions, the staff had no opportunity to improve fitness or work on technique, though Arnold praised the players’ tactical discipline.

Arnold added that he had inherited a squad with several older players and given younger domestic league players opportunities at the Gulf Cup and the Basra tournament, and welcomed Mahmoud’s focus on direct qualification for the next World Cup over short-term results.