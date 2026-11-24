Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

More oil now passes through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war, while Iran has limited capacity to launch missiles, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving event at the White House, Trump called the US naval blockade of Iranian ports the “greatest naval blockade in history,” claiming that no Iranian vessel had breached it since Washington first imposed it in April.

In response, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei reaffirmed Tehran's determination to break the US blockade, warning that Iranian forces would respond with full force to any renewed attack.

Trump and his defeated team’s plans to blockade Iran are as delusional and futile as their failed war strategy. The Iranian nation, armed forces, and the entire state apparatus remain firmly determined to break the blockade and respond with full force to any new aggression. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 24, 2026

Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, said during a meeting with senior Basij officials to mark Basij Week that relocating American military bases across the Middle East would not prevent Iran from targeting them if necessary.

Abdollahi also claimed that US bases in the region had sustained extensive damage during previous military operations, leaving many out of service and others yet to regain full operational capacity. He added that the damage had prompted Washington to consider moving the facilities farther away.