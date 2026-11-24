Shafaq News

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to bring Real Madrid back from a goal down and beat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 on Tuesday, its fifth win in five Champions League games.

Ivan Perisic’s penalty gave PSV the halftime lead at the Santiago Bernabeu. Federico Valverde equalized five minutes after the break, and substitute Jude Bellingham put Madrid ahead on the hour. Mbappe scored in the 64th and 84th minutes before Vinicius Junior added the fifth.

Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Napoli, with Rayan Cherki scoring the 86th-minute equalizer after Noa Lang had restored the visitors’ lead. Arsenal drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund in London, where Maximilian Beier canceled out Viktor Gyokeres’ 10th-minute opener.

Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 in Istanbul. Bodo/Glimt and Como won by the same score at home against LASK and AEK Athens, respectively, while Porto won 1-0 at Feyenoord. RB Leipzig beat Lens 3-1, and Real Betis won 2-0 at Slovan Bratislava.