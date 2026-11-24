Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Brigadier Imad Omar Al-Barzanji will serve as acting police chief of Iraq's Kirkuk province, replacing Major General Fattah Mahmoud Al-Khafaji, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The appointment is part of changes to the province's security leadership. Al-Barzanji will oversee Kirkuk police units and patrols, monitor security across the province and coordinate with other security and military agencies.

According to the source, he will serve in an acting capacity until authorities formally appoint a permanent police chief.

Earlier this month, a source told Shafaq News that Interior Minister Yasser Al-Maliki removed Mohammed Ismail as head of Kirkuk's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Directorate and appointed Moataz Mohammed as his replacement.