Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi said on Wednesday that the constitutional provision giving him ceremonial command of the armed forces “must be put into practice” and that he would work toward that goal.

Asked in a televised interview what he would do if tensions between Baghdad and Erbil escalated, Amedi said he would work to “avoid clashes between the different security forces.”

Article 73(9) of Iraq’s constitution gives the president military duties for ceremonial and honorary purposes. In a February 12, 2025, ruling, the Federal Supreme Court clarified that the prime minister exercises operational command under Article 78.

On November 24, following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the Iraqi Border Ports Authority to take over all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and gave the federal Oil Ministry sole authority to approve exports of crude oil and petroleum products. He also directed the ministry to manage its fields in areas outside federal security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala provinces.

Kurdish leaders rejected the measures, insisting that disputes be resolved under the constitution and opposing unilateral steps that affect the KRI’s powers.