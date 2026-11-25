Shafaq News- Damascus

Dozens of residents rallied in Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, and Amuda in northeastern Syria on Wednesday to support the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and protest Baghdad’s measures, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The demonstrations took place under the slogan “No to threats, no to intimidation. The people of Kurdistan are free and defiant.”

Read more: Syrian Kurdish parties back Kurdistan Region in Baghdad dispute

In Erbil, preparations were underway for a mass rally in support of the KRI following the federal government’s statements and decisions. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said authorities had approved the gathering for Thursday in the city park near Erbil Citadel.

On November 24, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, ordered the federal Border Ports Authority to take over all KRI border crossings following an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company, his military spokesman Sabah Al-Numan said. Al-Zaidi also instructed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to authorize exports of crude oil and petroleum products only through the federal Oil Ministry and directed the ministry to manage its oil fields in parts of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, and Diyala provinces outside federal security control.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani rejected the orders, saying they contradicted understandings reached in talks with Baghdad.