Shafaq News- Damascus

Eight Syrian Kurdish parties grouped in the Consultative Meeting declared solidarity on Wednesday with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) in its dispute with Baghdad, urging that differences be resolved through dialogue rather than through threats.

“Relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government should rest on the Iraqi constitution, rather than on imposing a fait accompli,” the parties said in a joint statement, adding that any infringement of the KRI's constitutional rights or attempt to curtail its powers “would breach the principle of national partnership and consensus on which Iraq's political process was founded.”

The parties also urged Kurdish political forces in the KRI to adopt a common position and coordinate efforts to defend Kurdish rights.

The signatories are the Kurdish Democratic Unity Party in Syria, the Kurdish Democratic Party in Syria (Al-Parti), the Kurdish Democratic Left Party in Syria, the Kurdistan Azadi Movement in Syria, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Accord Party, the Kurdistan Democratic Peace Party, the Kurdish Left Party in Syria and the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria.