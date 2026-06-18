President Barzani pushes for Kurdish unity in talks with ENKS

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday stressed the importance of Kurdish unity in Syria and stronger cooperation with Damascus during a meeting with the presidential body of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS).

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed regional developments, the situation in Syria, conditions in Kurdish-majority areas, and the recent elections for the People's Assembly.

Both sides emphasized the importance of Kurdish participation in Syria's political, legislative, and administrative institutions as a key guarantee of their legitimate rights.

The president highlighted the role of the ENKS and called for continued understanding among Kurdish parties, while encouraging closer engagement with the Syrian government to help resolve outstanding political issues and preserve security and stability.

In turn, the ENKS delegation expressed appreciation for the continued support provided by the Kurdistan Region to Kurds in Syria.

On Tuesday, Barzani met in Erbil with US Special Presidential Envoy for Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi, where he affirmed that dialogue, mutual understanding, and safeguarding the rights of Kurds and other communities in Syria remain essential to resolving disputes.



