Three traffickers sentenced to death over 140 kg drugs in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced three convicted drug traffickers to death after authorities found 140 kilograms of methamphetamine and caffeine in their possession.

In July, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said authorities had seized 16.8 tons of narcotics since 2023, while courts issued 380 death sentences, 150 life sentences and 190 international arrest warrants in drug trafficking cases.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation