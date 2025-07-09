Drug trafficking ring busted in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi military intelligence forces arrested members of a drug trafficking network in Baghdad on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry announced.

In a statement, the ministry’s General Directorate of Intelligence and Security confirmed that the individuals were caught in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Earlier, security forces also captured a major international drug trafficker in southern Iraq, seizing nearly 40 kilograms of illicit substances.

Drug trafficking has surged in Iraq in recent years, with security officials warning that the country is emerging as both a consumer market and a critical transit corridor for regional narcotics smuggling.