Iraq arrests six drug suspects near Syrian border

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Iraqi forces have arrested six individuals suspected of drug trafficking near the country’s western border with Syria, the Military Intelligence Directorate stated on Saturday.

"Acting on precise intelligence, military units in al-Anbar province seized a quantity of illicit substances during the raid," a statement said.

Earlier, intelligence forces also arrested members of a drug trafficking network in Baghdad.

Drug trafficking has surged in Iraq in recent years, with security officials warning that the country is becoming both a consumer market and a key transit hub for regional smuggling. In response, authorities have intensified their crackdown, issuing 245 death sentences and 955 life terms between 2023 and 2025, according to the Ministry of Interior.