Shafaq News- Riyadh

A projectile fired by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) struck the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, said on Wednesday.

The incident caused "minor damage" and no civilian casualties, Al-Maliki added, noting that authorities were working to determine the type of projectile.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Houthis threatened to target the port of Jeddah and other Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast if the port of Hodeidah came under "any attack," following the Coalition's call for its evacuation. The Coalition later said it had struck “operational capabilities at Hodeidah port” and destroyed several targets in the provinces of Saada and Amran.

Meanwhile, Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthis, reported five Saudi airstrikes on the Abs district of Hajja province.