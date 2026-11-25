Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation led by senior party figure Hoshyar Zebari pressed for de-escalation between Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday in talks with leaders of the Coordination Framework, a political source familiar with the talks told Shafaq News.

The delegation is holding separate meetings with most of the Framework's leaders to discuss the political situation, ways to contain the escalation and how to settle the disputes between Baghdad and Erbil while guaranteeing the constitutional rights of all Iraqis, the source said.

“KDP negotiators blamed the oil dispute on the failure to pass a federal oil and gas law,” the source said. Such a law would define the powers of the federal government, regions and producing provinces, and regulate contracts, the management of oil wealth and the distribution of its revenues.

The visit came a day after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi issued a package of decisions following investigations into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Under the measures, the Iraqi Border Ports Authority takes over all crossings in the Kurdistan Region (KRI); crude and petroleum product exports require federal Oil Ministry approval, and the ministry will manage its fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala provinces that lie outside federal security control. Kurdish leaders rejected the measures, insisting that disputes be resolved under the constitution and opposing unilateral steps that affect the KRI's powers.

The KDP delegation is scheduled to meet Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri on Wednesday evening and to continue meetings with other political leaders on Thursday.