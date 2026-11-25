Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh has introduced strict precautionary measures in coordination with security agencies to secure the transportation of petroleum products, while a special federal committee from Baghdad is expected to arrive soon to examine the legality of operations at several oil wells in the province, a local official told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Mohammed Al-Kakaei, head of the Security Committee at the Nineveh Provincial Council, said the province is rich in natural resources, particularly oil and sulfur, requiring preventive measures to prevent a recurrence of smuggling incidents reported at some wells and transportation pipelines in central and southern Iraq. He added that security forces had begun implementing a precautionary plan to monitor and escort oil tankers from the moment they depart until they reach their final destinations, ensuring that petroleum products are not manipulated or exploited illegally.

Regarding reports that certain parties had taken control of some oil wells in the province, Al-Kakaei said the council had submitted its recommendations to the relevant federal government authorities.

A special committee from Baghdad would begin inspecting the wells in the coming days to verify the legality of extraction operations and ensure they operate under the official supervision and management of the state, he noted.

Earlier this week, a joint security committee led by the Mosul district administrator, with personnel from the Operations Command, police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), raided around 15 sites suspected of oil smuggling and black-market fuel trading. The raids followed a separate investigation into oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf Al-Nasr.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi investigative committee formed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to investigate oil smuggling from Kirkuk has completed its fieldwork and confirmed that smuggling took place.