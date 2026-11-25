Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh Criminal Court on Wednesday sentenced two members of Iraq’s Energy Police to seven years in prison each for their involvement in oil smuggling, a judicial source told Shafaq News.

The source explained that the two men, a colonel and a noncommissioned officer, were convicted under Article 160 of the Iraqi Penal Code, adding that they are part of a network of 16 suspects in custody, with the others expected to stand trial in the same case.

On November 17, security forces raided around 15 sites suspected of involvement in oil smuggling and illicit fuel trading in Nineveh, east and west of Mosul.

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission recorded at least 228 criminal cases and reports involving suspected oil smuggling between 2024 and 2026.

Read more: Al-Nujaba to sue lawmaker over Najaf oil smuggling claims