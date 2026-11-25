Shafaq News- Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on Wednesday killed the head of Hamas's internal security service in northern Gaza, along with his wife and two daughters, in their apartment in the al-Shate’e refugee camp west of Gaza City, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry and medics.

Col. Mohammed Majed Abu al-Ouf, 47, was killed in the pre-dawn strike with his wife, Noura, 41, and their daughters, Yusra, 15, and Jana, 13, the ministry said. He was the second senior Hamas security official killed in 24 hours, after a strike west of Gaza City on Tuesday killed Brig. Naim Mohammed Abu Nahl, 50, director general of the internal security service.

The Israeli military said it had targeted several militants in Gaza and would release further details later. After Tuesday's strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said "No terrorist will succeed in escaping the long arm of the State of Israel."