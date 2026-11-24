Shafaq News- Gaza (Updated at 16:27)

An Israeli airstrike killed Brigadier General Naim Mohammed Abu Nahl, director general of Gaza’s Internal Security Service, in western Gaza City on Tuesday, the Palestinian Interior Ministry announced.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently confirmed Abu Nahl’s killing, identifying him as the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, noting that Israeli forces had captured his predecessor three months earlier.

צה"ל חיסל כעת את נעים אבו נחל, ראש מנגנון ביטחון הפנים של החמאס, לאחר שקודמו בתפקיד נלכד על ידי כוחותינו במבצע נועז לפני שלושה חודשים. אנחנו משבחים את צה״ל ושב״כ שמיישמים את המדיניות ההתקפית של הממשלה שלנו. אף מחבל לא יצליח לחמוק מידה הארוכה של מדינת ישראל. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 24, 2026

استهدف جيش الدفاع والشاباك قبل قليل مخربًا بارزًا في حركة حماس الإرهابية. تفاصيل إضافية لاحقًا. — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) November 24, 2026

Hamas confirmed Abu Nahl’s assassination, calling the killing a "war crime" aimed at targeting the territory's internal front and sowing chaos. “Attacks on security and civilian police officers are a flagrant violation of international and international humanitarian law,” the group said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the Strip, Gaza police said that two officers were killed in an Israeli strike on a police post in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, where Palestinian media reported extensive damage to tents housing displaced families and nearby shops.

Palestinian media also reported that three people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli strike near the Netzarim junction, southeast of Gaza City, while three children from the same family were fatally shot by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza bridge in the central Strip. Another Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Monday.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 1,679 Palestinians have been killed and 6,100 injured since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, with 851 bodies recovered during the same period. The cumulative toll since the war began stands at 74,746 deaths and 176,234 injuries.