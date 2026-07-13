New Israeli strikes leave 5+ dead in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

At least five Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli drone and artillery strikes across Gaza, local media reported on Monday.

Israeli aircraft struck a motorcycle in the Strip’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, killing one person and wounding others. A drone strike also hit the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, while another attack targeted a vehicle in the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza, causing additional casualties.

#فيديو| غارة من مسيرة للاحتلال على مركبة عند مدخل بلدة الزوايدة وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/Bx3Z9zqzAn — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 13, 2026

Further north, Israeli military vehicles intensified gunfire around Al-Hashimiya School and Al-Mahatta Park in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood. Drone strikes also targeted homes near Salah al-Din Street in the Al-Shujaiyya.

عاجل| مراسلنا: مسيرة للاحتلال تشن غارة تستهدف منطقة التوام شمال غرب مدينة غزة. — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 13, 2026

The attacks killed eight people and wounded 32 others over the past 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, bringing the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli violations since the Oct. 11, 2025 ceasefire to 1,108. The ministry also recorded 3,578 injuries and the recovery of 800 bodies during the same period.

The Health Ministry placed the overall death toll from Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, at 73,231, with 173,686 people wounded.