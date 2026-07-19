Gaza: Israeli attacks leave two dead, one injured

Shafaq News- Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and a young girl was wounded in Israeli attacks that targeted the Gaza Strip, local media reported on Sunday.

إصابة طفلة برصاص قوات جيش الاحتلال في منطقة بئر 19 بمواصي مدينة خان يونس جنوبي قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/pSjCcJH1P4 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 19, 2026

Gaza Civil Defense said a father had dug a hole inside his tent and placed his children in it every night to protect them from shelling and gunfire, describing the scene as a stark reflection of the fear and hardship endured by displaced civilians.

الناطق باسم الدفاع المدني في غزة محمود بصل| حفر أبٌ حفرةً داخل خيمته، ويُدخل إليها أطفاله كل ليلة في محاولة لحمايتهم من القصف وإطلاق النار، في مشهدٍ يجسّد قسوة واقع النزوح والخوف الذي يعيشه المدنيون في غزة pic.twitter.com/jbrBmMrL8H — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 19, 2026

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,144 deaths and 3,703 injuries, along with 802 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,269 killed and 173,811 injured.