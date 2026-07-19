Seven Israeli incursions hit southern Syria in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces carried out seven ground incursions and two attacks across the southern Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra over the past 24 hours, accompanied by intensive drone and helicopter flights, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Sunday.

The monitor said an Israeli patrol of three military vehicles entered the eastern Tal Al-Ahmar area in southern Al-Quneitra countryside. Another patrol of six military vehicles advanced near the Kodna Dam. A separate Israeli force of two military vehicles moved from the Tal Abu Al-Ghaithar gate toward the town of Sida Al-Hanout in Al-Quneitra countryside. The force remained for several minutes in the Al-Maakar west of the town before continuing toward Al-Razaniyah and later withdrawing to the occupied Syrian Golan along the same route.

SOHR also reported that Israeli forces set up a temporary checkpoint and shelled the outskirts of Al-Hamidiyah. A patrol of five military vehicles established the checkpoint in Al-Samadaniyah Al-Sharqiyah village, where soldiers stopped and searched civilians before leaving the area. Later, Israeli forces stationed at Al-Hamidiyah military base fired three artillery shells without causing casualties or damage.

In western Daraa countryside, a drone dropped two stun bombs on the road linking the villages of Abidin and Al-Aridah in the Yarmouk Basin, near a stone barricade previously erected by residents to prevent Israeli incursions. The attack coincided with repeated Israeli deployments of a temporary military checkpoint in the area.

Additional Israeli patrol, using two military vehicles accompanied by soldiers, entered Wadi Al-Raqad in western Daraa countryside in the latest movement near the border strip.

#المرصد_السوريتصعيد إسرائيلي لافت في ريفي #درعا و #القنيطرة.. 7 توغلات جديدة واسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدافان خلال أقل من 24 ساعةhttps://t.co/pmdz5k0Znt — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 19, 2026

During the first half of 2026, SOHR reported, Israeli forces carried out 384 military operations in southern Syria, including ground incursions, raids, searches, civilian detentions, and land-clearing activities.