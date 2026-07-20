Drone crashes in al-Faw district south of Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

A drone crashed on Monday in the al-Faw district of Basra province, in southern Iraq, causing no casualties or material damage, a security source told Shafaq News.

The aircraft came down near Ras al-Bisha, inside an abandoned farm, after a technical malfunction. It did not detonate on impact, and security units removed it from the site.

Basra, Iraq's southernmost province, borders Kuwait and Iran and hosts the country's main oil export terminals and its only outlet to the Gulf.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash.

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