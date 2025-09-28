Unidentified drone found near major oil field in Iraq’s Basra

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraqi security forces recovered a drone near the West Qurna oil field in Basra on Sunday, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the device, identified as a LOT2 model marked with the code CO98, was found close to a worksite run by Whit Energy during routine demining operations.

Though its origin and time of impact remain unclear, the source added, preliminary assessments suggest a link to the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which paused on June 24 after a temporary ceasefire took effect at 7:00 a.m.

Similar discoveries of drones and missile fragments have been documented across several provinces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

