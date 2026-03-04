Iraqi forces block rocket launchers and drones in Basra, Saladin

Shafaq News- Basra/ Saladin

Iraqi security forces on Thursday, have intercepted weapons and seized rocket launchers in Iraq’s Basra and Saladin provinces, as the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel intensifies.

In Basra, a unit from the Commando Brigade captured two trucks loaded with rocket launchers in the Lahis area, north of the city. Meanwhile, in eastern Saladin, Iraqi forces halted a pickup truck carrying a drone.

The interception follows a sharp increase in drone activity and airstrikes across Iraq since February 28, triggered by direct hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iraqi air defenses have intercepted multiple drones near key military installations in Baghdad, Nineveh, Dhi Qar, and the Kurdistan Region. Several airstrikes have also targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Anbar, Babil, Diyala, and Al-Muthanna, causing casualties.