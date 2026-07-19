Iran claims second US drone downed in one day

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's army said on Sunday it had shot down a "hostile" MQ-9 Reaper drone over western Iran.

Earlier today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported intercepting and destroying another MQ-9 drone over the southern province of Bushehr.

The United States has not commented on either claim.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) continued its military campaign against Iran, launching an eighth consecutive night of strikes targeting Iranian military sites. US officials told The New York Times that Washington is deploying additional military assets to the Middle East, including F-16 fighter jets from Germany, F-35 stealth fighters from Britain, and additional aerial refueling aircraft.