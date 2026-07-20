CBI cash holdings fall 70 percent

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Cash held in the vaults of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) fell to 566 billion Iraqi dinars at the end of April 2026, down from 1.907 trillion dinars at the end of December 2025.

According to CBI data, the decline was continuous across the four-month period. Cash holdings at 1.524 trillion dinars at the end of January, 1.005 trillion dinars at the end of February, and 849 billion dinars at the end of March, before reaching the April figure.

The total drawdown amounted to about 1.341 trillion dinars over four months, a decrease of 70.3 percent against the level recorded at the close of 2025.

Measured against earlier years, the April figure remains above the 323 billion dinars registered at the end of 2023. It is 72.9 percent below the end-2024 level of 2.092 trillion dinars.

Over the same January to April period, the official exchange rate held steady at 1,300 dinars to the US dollar, according to the data. Inflation rose gradually across those months, from 0.9 percent in January to 1.7 percent at the end of April.