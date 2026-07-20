Industry revival key to diversifying Iraq’s economy, experts say

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s efforts to revive its industrial sector will determine whether the country can reduce its dependence on oil revenues and build a more productive economy, industry officials and economic analysts interviewed by Shafaq News suggested, calling for greater focus on restarting factories, supporting local production and attracting investment.

Despite its large natural resource base, consumer market and strategic location linking the Gulf with Turkiye and Europe, Iraq’s industrial sector remains limited after decades of conflict, sanctions, weak investment and inconsistent policies. Thousands of factories have stopped operating, while manufacturing continues to account for only a small share of an economy dominated by oil.

With crude revenues accounting for nearly 90% of government income, rebuilding industry has become a major challenge for Iraq as it seeks to create jobs, reduce imports and strengthen economic stability.

Aqeel al-Sayegh, deputy head of the Iraqi Industrialists Union, noted that some factories have begun returning to production, while new facilities have also started operations in recent years.

Al-Sayegh pointed to measures aimed at protecting local manufacturers, including customs restrictions on imported goods that compete with Iraqi products.

"We introduced protection measures for Iraqi products that have imported alternatives and imposed tariffs of 100% on cardboard, 65% on carpets, as well as measures covering juices, cakes, dairy products, disposable goods, PVC (rigid plastic used in pipes and windows), iron and other products," he explained.

He added that Iraq’s industrial exports now include construction materials, iron products and metal containers used in food and beverage industries, but maintained that more support is needed to help local producers compete.

"We have brought thousands of factories back into operation. The number of operating factories has reached around 37,000, while nearly 35,000 factories remain inactive," al-Sayegh remarked.

Many of those inactive facilities could return to production if they receive stronger government backing, he added, criticizing the ‘’gap between official commitments and actual implementation.’’

Beyond efforts to reopen factories, Iraq’s industrial recovery depends on addressing deeper structural challenges, including the shortage of locally available raw materials and limited industrial supply chains.

Al-Sayegh identified petrochemicals as one of the sectors with the greatest potential, arguing that Iraq’s continued burning of associated gas represents a missed opportunity to develop industries based on locally available resources.

"The gas that is being burned today could produce real wealth through petrochemicals and plastic pellets, while oil can also be used to produce materials that enter industries such as detergents and cosmetics," he stated.

Nawar al-Saadi, a professor of international economics, noted that Iraq needs to rethink the role of imports rather than simply attempt to reduce them.

Al-Saadi maintained that imports should support domestic production by providing machinery, technology and industrial materials instead of replacing locally made products.

"Imports should focus on providing raw materials, technology and equipment needed by Iraqi industries rather than flooding markets with products that can be manufactured locally," he explained.

Advocating for a national industrial strategy focused on sectors where Iraq has potential advantages, including food production, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and construction materials, he stressed that improving electricity supplies, simplifying administrative procedures, strengthening banking services and linking vocational training with industrial needs would also be necessary to create a more competitive business environment.

Read more: Iraq’s economic “perfect storm”: Experts warnthe crisis is structural and social

While industrial policy remains a central concern, other analysts believe the management of existing industrial assets will also play a key role in Iraq’s recovery.

Economic analyst Ahmed Adnan argued that restructuring inactive state-owned factories should be among Iraq’s priorities, with greater private-sector involvement helping transform those facilities into productive investments.

Calling for specialized industrial zones equipped with infrastructure and reliable energy supplies, he cited Iraq’s dependence on imports, which cover around 80% of domestic needs, as an opportunity for local manufacturers to expand production.

"If Iraq can produce these needs domestically, it will not only reduce imports but could also become an exporter to neighboring countries," he stated, referring to the importance of energy sector reform, agricultural development and stronger protections for investors as conditions needed to attract more domestic and foreign capital.

Beyond infrastructure and investment, some analysts believe that Iraq’s resource base itself offers untapped opportunities for industrial growth.

Mustafa al-Faraj, an economic analyst, viewed Iraq’s natural resources as a potential foundation for industrial expansion if they are transformed into finished products rather than remaining limited to extraction.

Al-Faraj cited resources such as silica sand, which could support several manufacturing sectors, calling for measures including incentives for factories, easier access to financing, specialized industrial zones and improved transport networks to lower production costs and strengthen exports.

"Natural resources should not remain limited to extraction," al-Faraj stated. "They should be transformed into industries that create jobs, generate exports and add greater value to the economy."

Read more: Can "Made in Iraq" rise again? Challenges and hopes for local manufacturing