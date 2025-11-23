Fresh Israeli assaults rock Gaza as human toll rises

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces carried out multiple attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian media outlets, as nearly one million people continue to shelter in hundreds of temporary displacement sites across the enclave.

The assaults, the reports indicated, included the detonation of residential buildings near the Sheikh Zayed roundabout in eastern Beit Lahia, artillery fire toward the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp, and illumination rounds launched alongside gunfire east of Khan Younis. Additional shelling was recorded in Rafah, and further structures were demolished in the southeastern outskirts of Khan Younis.

The Gaza Health Ministry said hospitals received an initial toll of 20 people killed and more than 83 wounded on Saturday, noting that several of the injured were in critical condition. It also reported that the cumulative toll since the start of the war has reached 69,733 deaths and 170,863 injuries.

Since the ceasefire declared on 11 October 2025, the ministry has documented 318 fatalities, 788 injuries, and 572 bodies recovered, while many victims remain inaccessible beneath the rubble.

The Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed that millions of tons of debris remain uncleared because civil defense crews lack the heavy machinery needed for large-scale removal, accusing Israel of preventing the entry of the equipment required to retrieve the remains of victims. It held Tel Aviv “fully responsible for the humanitarian and security consequences” of what it described as repeated violations of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations have raised concerns about the conditions facing displaced families, with roughly 79,000 people residing in and around UNRWA facilities out of nearly one million displaced across the enclave, according to the Site Management Cluster. The World Food Programme warned that people approaching a third winter of conflict “face the cold with little left to protect them,” urging sustained support to restore food security, basic health, and livelihoods.