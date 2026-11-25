Shafaq News- Cairo

Farhan Al-Fartousi, the former director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, has been arrested in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, over corruption allegations, an informed political source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source gave no further details about the authority that carried out the arrest.

Transport Minister Wahab Salman Al-Hassani suspended Al-Fartousi from his post in June and appointed Alaa Abdul Hassan Al-Aqili to run the state-owned company in an acting capacity for the duration of the suspension, according to a letter signed by the minister and seen by Shafaq News. The company manages Iraq's commercial ports, including the Grand Al-Faw Port project.