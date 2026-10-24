Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Grand Al-Faw Port has completed construction of its breakwaters, while work on its submerged tunnel and infrastructure has reached 98% and 94%, respectively, Abdullah Ati Abdullah, head of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdullah said work was continuing on the remaining projects ahead of the transition to superstructure construction, noting that trial operations are expected to begin in the coming period.

Regarding activity at Iraqi ports, Abdullah said disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz had affected maritime traffic across the region. He added that efforts were continuing to boost cargo handling, expand storage capacity, and gradually restore activity.

Covering 54 square kilometers, Grand Al-Faw Port is one of Iraq’s key strategic transport projects. It is also a centerpiece of the country’s $17 billion Development Road project, a roughly 1,200-kilometer road and rail corridor planned to connect the Gulf with Turkiye and onward to Europe.

Read more: Rebuilding Basra’s maritime power: Is Al-Faw Port the game changer for Iraq?