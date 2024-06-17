Egyptian construction firms expand operations to Iraq and Libya

Shafaq News / Amid recent market disruptions, Egyptian construction companies are increasingly seeking opportunities abroad, particularly in Iraq and Libya, according to local real estate developers.

Reports from Egyptian media outlets indicate that these firms are targeting countries that are allocating billions for reconstruction and development projects, such as Iraq and Libya.

This shift comes as the Egyptian government slows down its investment in infrastructure and construction, aiming to make more room for the private sector.

The Egyptian government reduced its investment spending in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget by approximately 15%, excluding projects that are over 50% complete.

Furthermore, it has imposed a moratorium on signing new contracts for projects, whether through direct orders or public tenders, until the end of the current fiscal year.