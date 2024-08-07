Egypt orders airlines to avoid Iranian airspace

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian authorities issued an order on Wednesday for all its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for a three-hour period early Thursday morning due to regional tensions.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM), a safety advisory issued to pilots, the directive will be in effect from 01:00 to 04:00 GMT, as reported by Sky News Arabia.

The NOTAM stated, "All Egyptian air carriers are to avoid flying over the Tehran Flight Information Region (FIR). No flights will be permitted over this area during the specified three-hour window."

This advisory follows a similar directive from Jordanian authorities on Sunday, which required all incoming flights to Jordanian airports to carry an additional 45 minutes of fuel.

Many airlines are adjusting their flight schedules to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace, and some are also canceling flights to Israel and Lebanon due to fears of an expanding conflict in the region.

Earlier this year, several Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan, closed their airspace amid attacks on neighboring states.