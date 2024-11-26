Egypt requests Iraq's aid to assist injured Palestinians

Shafaq News/ Egypt has requested Iraq's assistance in treating injured Palestinians due to the overwhelming number of casualties, an Iraqi official revealed on Tuesday.

Zaidan Khalaf Al-Attwani, head of the Iraqi Supreme Committee for Relief of the Palestinian and Lebanese Peoples, disclosed that the Iraqi government has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with the Egyptian authorities in this regard to deliver aid and medical supplies.

In addition, Al-Attwani said that “86 Lebanese individuals are currently receiving medical treatment in Iraq's holy shrine hospitals. Iraq has also received 21 injured Palestinians at the Medical City complex in Baghdad, with 18 fully recovering and being discharged.”

Following the explosions of wireless communication devices (pagers) in Lebanon last September, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani dispatched medical teams and emergency response units to Lebanon to provide urgent aid to affected civilians. The Iraqi government has also directed hospitals to receive war-injured individuals from Gaza and Lebanon.

The health situation in Gaza and Lebanon has reached a critical level. In Gaza, where the death toll surpassed 44,000 with more than 104,000 injured others, hospitals are overwhelmed, operating beyond capacity due to a deluge of injured civilians and displaced persons.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, has been extensively damaged and rendered non-functional. Supplies of medical equipment, food, water, and fuel are critically low, exacerbating an already strained healthcare system.

In Lebanon, where 3,768 were killed and 15,699 others got injured, the conflict has led to the closure of nearly 100 health facilities in the south due to bombardment. Hospitals struggle to maintain essential services, with many having to evacuate critical patients and staff to other already overburdened facilities.

The healthcare system, lacking in resources and staffing, faces difficulty in providing adequate care. Attacks on health facilities and workers have further complicated the situation, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities among health workers and patients.