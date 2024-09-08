Egyptian Industry and Transport Minister arrives in Baghdad for key discussions

Shafaq News/ Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, General Kamel Al-Wazir, arrived in Baghdad, on Sunday.

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced in a statement that Iraqi Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi welcomed General Kamel Al-Wazir at Baghdad International Airport.

This visit comes after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s official trip to Egypt and Tunisia at the end of August. During his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s commitment to cooperation and engagement with Egyptian companies, particularly in the fields of housing, agriculture, and water management. He also highlighted Iraq’s continued work on the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Committee, noting the progress made in collaboration on petrochemical industries.

In late August, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt reported that the total value of Egyptian exports to Iraq reached $308.5 million from January to May of this year, an increase of $34.5 million compared to the same period in 2022.

The data also indicated a slight increase in Egypt's imports from Iraq during the same period, with imports totaling $4.1 million in the first five months of 2023, compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2022, representing a rise of $1.75 million.