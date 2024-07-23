Kurdistan delegation attends Egyptian National Day ceremony

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region participated in the Egyptian National Day celebration on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency's media office, Fawzi Hariri, Chief of Staff to the President, represented President Nechirvan Barzani at the event organized by the Egyptian Consulate in Erbil.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials from the Kurdistan Region and international representatives.

During the event, Hariri conveyed the congratulations and best wishes of President Nechirvan Barzani and the people of Kurdistan to the Egyptian leadership and people, wishing them continued success and prosperity.