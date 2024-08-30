Iran offers to build 150,000 housing units in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran has offered to build 150,000 housing units in Iraq, provided "suitable grounds" is made available, the Iranian Chamber of Commerce has announced.

Bahman Abdollahi, head of the chamber, stated during a joint meeting with Iraqi business delegations that Iran is "very active in the housing sector" and is ready to supply materials, construction services, and consumer goods to Iraq.

Abdollahi emphasized the readiness of Iranian consumer cooperatives to provide goods, services, and transfer know-how to their Iraqi counterparts.

“If we have ready-made land in Iraq, we are ready to start building 150,000 housing units,” Abdollahi said.

The proposal comes in response to an Iraqi request to leverage Iran's experience in cooperative housing, he said.

Abdollahi noted that over 55% of Iran's agricultural production is carried out by cooperatives, highlighting the sector's potential.

Osama Abdul-Redha Saad, a Basra Council Member, welcomed the offer, stating that the Iranian construction industry has demonstrated significant capabilities. "We are ready to strengthen our cooperation with Iran and we will be able to strengthen the housing sector in Iraq with the help of Iranian companies," Saad said.

Saad added that most of the housing construction market in Iraq is controlled by Iranian contractors, making the potential collaboration even more beneficial.