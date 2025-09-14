Iraq short 2.5 million homes, official says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq requires about 2.5 million housing units to bridge its supply gap amid rapid population growth of 2.5–3% annually, a senior official noted on Sunday.

PM’s advisor Mudhhir Saleh told Shafaq News that rising prices in some residential complexes have left many families unable to buy homes, pushing demand toward rentals or informal settlements. He noted that both the government and private sector are advancing new projects to support targeted groups, citing recent initiatives in Sadr City, Jawahiri City, and Al-Wardi.

In 2024, Iraq ranked 85th worldwide in housing affordability relative to income, with costs consuming about 8.3% of the average individual’s income, giving the country a housing affordability index score of 1.1%, according to World Population Review.