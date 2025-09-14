Iraq revives Al-Masad Dam construction after 11-year halt

Shafaq News - Al-Anbar

Iraq’s al-Anbar province has resumed construction of the Al-Masad Dam after an 11-year suspension over security concerns, a senior official told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Emad Al-Rishawi, chief of al-Rutba district, explained that work on the dam is progressing at a steady pace through Al-Rafidain Company for Government Dams, with completion expected soon.

He highlighted the project’s role in easing water shortages, noting that “Al-Masad Dam is part of a series of dams approved by the Ministry of Water Resources to capture and manage water in al-Anbar and other provinces,” voicing hope that other projects would follow.

Iraq’s water network includes dams and reservoirs built over the last century to manage supplies, support irrigation, generate power, and reduce flood risks. Key projects include Mosul Dam on the Tigris River, opened in 1986; Haditha Dam on the Euphrates, operational since 1987; and the Dukan (1959) and Darbandikhan (1961) dams in the Kurdistan Region. However, no major strategic dams have been built since the 1980s, leaving the country more vulnerable to climate change and reduced inflows from neighboring states.

Last month, the Agriculture Ministry said Iraq had moved from water scarcity to shortage and forecast cuts in wheat and barley cultivation.

Authorities also warned the country could lose up to 20% of its water resources by 2035 due to climate change, upstream projects, and aging infrastructure.

The United Nations estimated in 2024 that nearly 7 million Iraqis are already affected, while 90% of rivers have seen reduced flow.